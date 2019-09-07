Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution on free rice

The Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution asserting the right of an elected government to distribute free rice to ration cardholders instead of crediting money into the beneficiaries' accounts.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said overcoming several obstacles, the government tried to distribute free rice to ration cardholders.

However, there was a direction to remit the cash meant for rice to beneficiaries' accounts.

But considering the possibility of money being misused, the government in a cabinet meeting on June 7, 2019, decided to distribute 20 kg of free rice to red ration cardholders and 10 kg to yellow ration cardholders, the Chief Minister said seeking the support of legislators in distributing the rice without any break.

The house then adopted the resolution unanimously after the DMK, AIADMK and AINRC members expressed their support.

The free rice scheme continued to rock the Assembly for the second day on Friday with legislators cutting across party line urging the government to expeditiously process the file for distributing rice to beneficiaries.

Replying to a question by AIADMK legislator A. Anbalgan, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said the Lt. Governor was causing hindrance to the free rice scheme . Ms Bedi wanted the government to credit money into the account of beneficiaries but people wanted rice instead, he said.

At this point, nominated legislator representing BJP K. G Shankar said the Lt. Governor had insisted on providing money to avoid pilferage and corruption.

He said on several occasions substandard rice was returned to the distributor.

Heated excahnges

The allegation led to heated exchanges between the treasury bench and nominated legislators.

Intervening on the issue, Minister for Tourism Malladi Krishna Rao said the Lt. Governor was trying to generalise an issue. There were only complaints about the quality of rice supplied through two or three public distribution outlets.

The government promptly intervened and returned the rice to the distributor, he said.