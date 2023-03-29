Puducherry Assembly | 50-bed Ayush Hospital to come up in Karaikal, says CM

March 29, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 50-bed Ayush hospital will be set up on a plot of land spanning 30,000 sq ft in Kalapet, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy announced in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The government has set aside ₹2 crore to establish the Ayush hospital in the budget for the next year. The hospital will cost around ₹15 crore, he said, in a special announcement after question hour.

The government has also decided to increase the salary of ASHA workers from ₹6,000 per month to ₹10,000 per month. The salary of employees engaged for the breakfast scheme in government schools has been increased to ₹18,000. The government will also provide financial assistance to all students pursuing higher education apart from those sponsored by CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee), the Chief Minister said.

Making the announcement, the Chief Minister said the government was ready to consider genuine service demands of employees. “Many legislators spoke in favour of improving the service conditions of government employees. We are doing whatever possible. At the same time, the employees should also discharge their responsibilities,” he said.

Mr. Rangasamy said several government-run cooperative societies have become defunct due to the work culture of employees. The employees should introspect about how these entities have incurred losses over the years, he added.