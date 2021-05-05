Puducherry Archbishop Emeritus Anandarayar succumbs to COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY

05 May 2021 09:53 IST

Hailing from Varadarajanpet in Tamil Nadu, he was appointed as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore in 2004.

Antony Anandarayar, 76, Archbishop Emeritus of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Alathara, deputy general secretary of Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), in a statement said he died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at St. Thomas Hospital, Chennai, on Tuesday.

“He was admitted in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment and his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning as the oxygen saturation level dipped. He passed away at 9. 30 p.m,” the statement said.

Apostolic Administrator, archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, Antonysamy Peter Abir in a statement said the funeral mass would be held at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pope Francis accepted his request for resignation from the active episcopal ministry in January 2021, the CCBI statement said.