Puducherry

Puducherry Archbishop Emeritus Anandarayar succumbs to COVID-19

Antony Anandarayar, 76, Archbishop Emeritus of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Alathara, deputy general secretary of Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), in a statement said he died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at St. Thomas Hospital, Chennai, on Tuesday.

“He was admitted in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment and his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning as the oxygen saturation level dipped. He passed away at 9. 30 p.m,” the statement said.

Apostolic Administrator, archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, Antonysamy Peter Abir in a statement said the funeral mass would be held at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hailing from Varadarajanpet in Tamil Nadu, Anandarayar was appointed the Metropolitan Archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore in 2004.

Pope Francis accepted his request for resignation from the active episcopal ministry in January 2021, the CCBI statement said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2021 9:53:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-archbishop-emeritus-anandarayar-succumbs-to-covid-19/article34486743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY