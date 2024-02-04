Puducherry appoints new administrator for Mahe

The government has appointed D. Mohan Kumar, Director, Information Technology, as Regional Administrator in Mahe.
According to an order issued by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Shivraj Meena, who is the current Regional Administrator in Mahe, will serve as Director, Information Technology.
Ratnaghosh Kishor Chaure, Deputy Secretary (Finance) has been given the additional charge of Joint Commissioner (Commercial Taxes).
The changes will take immediate effect, the order said.
