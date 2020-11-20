Puducherry announces free vaccine for all

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2020 00:00 IST

We are ready to bear the cost, says Chief Minister

The government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all people in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister told presspersons that several companies were on the verge of bringing out the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“Whatever the cost, the government is ready to incur the expenditure to provide free vaccination,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the COVID-19 cases were coming down rapidly in the U.T, he said while urging people to continue the vigil against the spread of virus. Despite the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases, the government had decided to maintain the momentum in testing.

The Health department would test 3,600 to 4,000 people daily, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

L-G’s action criticised

On the recent directive of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to take action against the promoters of cricket stadium at Thuthipet, the Chief Minister said the government was not in favour of protecting anyone. But the Lt. Governor had no authority to initiate proceedings against anyone. The complaint should have been forwarded to the Minister concerned, he added.

Reiterating his charge against the Lt. Governor of interfering in day-to-day administration, the Chief Minister said Ms. Bedi had referred around 40 files to the Centre.

“When we talk to Union Ministers, they say there was no need to forward these files as the policy matters could be settled in the U.T. itself,” he said.

The Chief Minister said there was no necessity to refer the file related to Cabinet decision to provide 10% reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

The State government had ensured quota for government school students, he said.

“The Lt. Governor is deliberately trying to delay implementation of several schemes,” the Chief Minister added.