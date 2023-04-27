HamberMenu
Puducherry among centres for Staff Selection Commission examination in July

The commission will conduct an open competitive examination for filling up various Group B and Group C posts in different ministries, departments, organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, tribunals

April 27, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry is among the 21 designated centres in the southern region for the combined graduate-level examination of the Staff Selection Commission scheduled for July.

According to an official press note, an SSC notification on April 3, the commission will conduct an open competitive examination for filling up various Group B and Group C posts in different ministries, departments, organisations of Government of India and various Constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.

Applications must be submitted in online mode only through the website ‘ssc.nic.in’ on or before May 3 and the last date for making online payment of the fee is May 4. The computer-based examination will be held in July at the 21 designated centres in the southern region. Apart from Puducherry, there are seven centres in Tamil Nadu, three in Telangana and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

The detailed recruitment notice is available on ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/notice_CGLE_03042023.pdf, the press note said.

