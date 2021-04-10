Puducherry gets ready for ‘vaccine utsav’

PUDUCHERRY

10 April 2021 01:16 IST

Each site given a target of vaccinating 500 persons daily

Health officials have started identifying suitable sites for hosting the five-day “vaccine utsav” from April 11 to 14 in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the virtual meeting convened by the Prime Minister on Thursday with Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors to review the emerging COVID-19 situation.

A statement from the Raj Nivas said a specific appeal had been made to youth to follow safety protocols. All primary health centres, community health centres and medical officers have been asked to identify a minimum of two schools in their vicinity with space to vaccinate at least 500 people.

Advertising

Advertising

The target fixed for each vaccination site is 500 people every day.

The PHC/CHCs have been asked to involve NGOs, anganwadi workers and schoolteachers.