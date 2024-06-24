GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry AIADMK stages protest against hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi

Published - June 24, 2024 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherey AIADMK staging a protest against hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu.

The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday held a protest against the alleged failure of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to prevent hooch tragedy.

Addressing workers at the protest site near Anna Statue here, party local unit secretary A. Anbalagan said hooch tragedies are happening in Tamil Nadu because of the administrative inefficiency of the DMK government.

Despite the death of around 23 people last year after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram district, the government did not take steps to prevent sale of illicit liquor.

The inefficiency of the government has resulted in the death of 58 more persons in the State because of sale of illicit liquor. Bootleggers are having a free run under the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin should own moral responsibility for the deaths and resign on his own, he said.

