ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry AIADMK seeks special Assembly session to bring in legislation for quota in medical admission

July 19, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The reservation should be provided for students from Puducherry region as the administration had already provided regional reservation for students from the enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in medical admission, says AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan, addressing the media in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded immediate convening of a special session of the Puducherry Assembly to pass a legislation for implementation of 10% reservation for government school students in medical admission.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan said the government should not delay the implementation of the quota system in medical colleges. The reservation should be provided for students from Puducherry region as the administration had already provided regional reservation for students from the enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in medical admission.

Legal issues would surface if the three regions were to be included for reservation again, he said. The AIADMK also thanked the Lieutenant Governor for advising the Cabinet to consider implementation of quota for NEET-qualified government school students in medical colleges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US