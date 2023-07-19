Puducherry AIADMK seeks special Assembly session to bring in legislation for quota in medical admission

July 19, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded immediate convening of a special session of the Puducherry Assembly to pass a legislation for implementation of 10% reservation for government school students in medical admission.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan said the government should not delay the implementation of the quota system in medical colleges. The reservation should be provided for students from Puducherry region as the administration had already provided regional reservation for students from the enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in medical admission.

Legal issues would surface if the three regions were to be included for reservation again, he said. The AIADMK also thanked the Lieutenant Governor for advising the Cabinet to consider implementation of quota for NEET-qualified government school students in medical colleges.