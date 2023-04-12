Puducherry AIADMK seeks Chief Secretary’s intervention in streamlining functioning of liquor outlets

April 12, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

AIADMK deputy secretary Vayyapuri Manikantan has sought the intervention of the Puducherry Chief Secretary in streamlining the functioning of liquor outlets in the Union Territory, in the wake of a Supreme Court order on March 25.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, the former legislator said the SC had directed the Union Territory administration to prevent the sale of liquor along National and State highways. “The order extends to, and includes stretches of such highways which fall within the limits of town and local authority. Accordingly, no liquor outlet should be visible and directly accessible from the highways. The outlet should not be situated within a distance of 500 metres of the outer edge of the highways or of a service lane,” the letter said.

The court has also the ordered closure of liquor shops functioning within 150 metres from temples/mosques/ educational institutions on highways. Such outlets have to be closed within four weeks, the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I request you to implement the order immediately as there has been mushrooming of resto bars permitted recently. They spoil the culture and heritage of Puducherry. I will not hesitate to implead in the court if the order was not implemented in time,” the letter said.