Puducherry AIADMK seeks Amit Shah’s intervention in implementing SC order on liquor outlets

June 16, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

AIADMK Deputy Secretary Vayyapuri Manikantan, in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah said that the SC had directed the UT Administration to cancel the licence given to liquor outlets functioning on the highways

The Hindu Bureau

The SC had directed the closure of liquor outlets within four weeks if such outlets are continuing within 150 metres of temples, mosques and educational institutions. Representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: M. Samraj

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in implementing a Supreme Court direction to the territorial administration not to allow the functioning of liquor outlets on National and State Highways in Puducherry.

AIADMK Deputy Secretary and former legislator Vayyapuri Manikantan, in a letter to Mr. Shah on June 15, said that the Supeme Court in its March 20, 2023, order had directed the UT Administration to cancel the licence given to liquor outlets functioning on the highways and also to desist from issuing any further permits for liquor shops on such roads.

“The SC has also directed the closure of liquor outlets within four weeks if such outlets are continuing within 150 metres of temples, mosques and educational institutions. In April, I gave a letter to the Chief Secretary (CS) urging him to implement the order,” Mr. Manikandan said.

“As there was no response, I issued a legal notice to the CS in May. Since there has been no sign of any action by the government, I seek your intervention on the issue,” Mr. Manikantan added.

In the letter, he has listed out 36 roads where the rules have been violated in granting permission for liquor outlets.

