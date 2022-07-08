Puducherry AIADMK leader stresses for unity

Om Sakthi Sekar appeals to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O.Panneerselvam to take a joint decision

Stressing the need for unity in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, party’s Puducherry west unit secretary Om Sakthi Sekar on Friday appealed to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O.Panneerselvam to take a joint decision to abort the plan to conduct the general council meeting on July 11.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, Mr. Sekar said both leaders should take a joint decision to cancel the proposed general council meeting to avoid a split in the party.

Certain ‘evil’ forces were trying to destroy the party, he claimed, adding infighting within the party was happening at a time when people of Tamil Nadu wanted the AIADMK to comeback to power as they are angry with the DMK government.

Mr. Sekar, who is considered to be close to Mr. Panneerselvam, said he would not attend the general council meeting as there was no clarity on under whose instruction the invite had been sent. “The general council meeting will not happen and all attempts to isolate Mr. Panneerselvam in the party will be thwarted,” he added.

The former legislator also used the occasion to attack party’s East unit secretary A. Anbalagan, who is considered to be a supporter of Mr. Palaniswami, claiming Mr. Anbalagan had been trying to intimidate him by using various tactics. .

Responding to Mr. Anbalagan’s statement that he had made a mistake of admitting businessmen into the party, Mr. Sekar said, “I am a self-made man and was admitted to the party by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Since Mr. Anbalagan has started a war against me, I will fight him with all force.. I will not get cowed down by his threats.