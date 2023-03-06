ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry AIADMK demands convening of NDA meeting ahead of budget session

March 06, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Party secretary A. Anbalagan, in a statement, said the alliance has not met since the NDA government came to power in 2021; the implementation of schemes needed to be discussed before the Assembly convened on March 9, he said

The Hindu Bureau

A. Anbalagan, party secretary, AIADMK Puducherry | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK has requested Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to convene a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the commencement of the budget session of the Assembly on March 9.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan, in a statement, said the Chief Minister heads the NDA in the Union Territory. A meeting of the alliance had not been conducted since the NDA government came to power in 2021, he said. “Several issues have to be discussed. Issues pertaining to the implementation of schemes have to be debated before the Assembly convenes. A meeting of NDA leaders should be held immediately,” he said.

Mr. Anbalagan also urged the Chief Minister to allocate funds in the coming budget to distribute subsidised LPG cylinders . The government should announce an LPG cylinder per unitfor consumers, at ₹500. The government should include a provision to construct a bridge connecting Vambakeerapalayam estuary and Veerampattinam. The construction of a bridge would help tourism development in the area, he said.

The government should also ensure a conducive labour environment for industrial growth in the UT, he said. “The conduct of the Tamil Nadu government has led to the return of migrant labourers back to their home State,” his statement said, in a reference to the rumours of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, and the subsequent panic.

