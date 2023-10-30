ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Agro Products and Civil Supplies Corporation workers stage protest, demand salary dues

October 30, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The workers, who staged a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly, also demanded the revival of closed units

The Hindu Bureau

The workers gathered near Balaji Theatre and then marched in a rally to the Assembly | Photo Credit: Kumar S S

Workers of the Puducherry Agro Products and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO), affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), on Monday, staged a demonstration near the Legislative Assembly to press for various demands including pending salaries. 

The workers gathered near Balaji Theatre and then marched in a rally to the Assembly. They held a demonstration raising slogans, demanding their pending salaries and also the revival of closed units. 

AITUC secretary Sethu Selvam, in a statement, said several outlets run by PAPSCO are without adequate items for sale. Hundreds of people have been working without salaries for several months. The government should revive the units to make PAPSCO a profitable organisation, he said.

