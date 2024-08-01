Puducherry administration’s decision to withdraw helpline number to lodge complaints on illegal hoardings draws public ire

Within two weeks of the district administration launching a dedicated WhatsApp number for residents to lodge complaints on illegal hoardings, banners and cut-outs in Puducherry, the authorities have now decided to withdraw the facility citing “administrative reasons”.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (North), Arjun Ramakrishnan, on Wednesday issued a release informing the district administration’s decision to withdraw the helpline.

“The WhatsApp helpline number (9443383418) for lodging complaints to the district administration against illegal banners erected on public premises is withdrawn with immediate effect due to administrative reasons. Public are requested not to send any complaints hereafter in this number. All other channels for submitting public grievances and complaints will continue to function normally,” according to the release.

The same officer on July 17 announced the launch of a dedicated helpline for lodging complaints on illegal banners considering public safety and smooth flow of traffic. Sources in the administration said they had received 20 complaints ascertained as genuine on illegal banners from July 17 to 30. Eight cases were registered with the police stations concerned and other complaints forwarded to the Public Works Department and Municipalities for further action.

Erection of illegal hoardings, banners and cut-outs by political parties and supporters of politicians have been a perennial issue despite the orders of Madras High Court in 2021 and 2022 banning display of such publicity materials. The non-compliance of the ban order issued by the High Court has even prompted Puducherry District Court to issue a directive in February to comply with the order.

In February this year, Chief Judge T. Chandrasekaran issued a direction to the District Collector to comply with the High Court order. The Chief Judge said the presence of flex banners, hoardings, arches, cut-outs and flex banners were in clear violation of the orders of the High Court.

“Therefore you (District Collector) are hereby required to take immediate steps to remove all the flex boards, hoardings, arches, cut-outs by adhering to the High Court order. If any such deviance/violation is noticed, it will be brought to the attention of the High Court for initiating contempt proceedings,” the Chief Judge had said in his order.

D. Ramesh, a resident of Drowpathiamman Koil Street in Dharmapuri village and on whose petition the High Court acted, said there had been no regard for rule of law in Puducherry when it comes to implementing court order banning hoardings.

“The officers who have taken the initiative to implement the ban are threatened by politicians. Now, the decision to withdraw the WhatsApp number was to facilitate display of banners for Chief Minister’s birthday on August 4. One needs to go around the town to understand why the helpline number to lodge complaint was withdrawn. Banners have been put up in several places violating the ban order and endangering lives.,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said he would consult his advocate before filing a contempt petition. “I will also file RTI petition to know the exact reason for the administration to withdraw the helpline number. Instead of pressuring the officers to withdraw the helpline, he should have directed his supporters not to display hoardings. Such a decision would have given him public support,” he added.

President of Peoplespulse, P. Devanathan, said it was unfortunate that the administration decided to dismantle the WhatsApp number. The organisation had been fighting with the administration to provide a digital mechanism for residents to complain about illegal banners.

“The decision to withdraw the helpline number shows the weakness of administrative system in tackling the issue. The banner culture is not only against the court order but it poses threat to road users. The WhatsApp number should be re-introduced and the drive to remove banners should be strengthened,” he said.

