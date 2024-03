March 07, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In view of the bandh called by political parties on Friday in connection with the murder of a girl child, the district administration has taken measures to ensure hassle-free passage for school students appearing for examinations.

At a meeting convened by A. Kulothungan, District Collector, with police officials at the Collectorate, it was decided to take measures to ensure uninterrupted essential services to the public.