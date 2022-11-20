Puducherry administration steps up preparedness amid rain forecast

November 20, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The district administration has made arrangements to operate 150 relief centres as part of northeast monsoon preparedness amid the Indian Meteorological Department forecast of heavy rainfall and strong winds for the next couple of days.

District Collector E. Vallavan told a press conference, after chairing a meeting with officials of various departments to chalk out a disaster management plan for Puducherry and Karaikal, that families being relocated from inundated or high-vulnerability, low-lying areas would be accommodated at these centres which have been equipped with all basic amenities.

The Collector, who was accompanied by N. Tamilselvan, Deputy Collector, said measures had been taken to provide food packets every day to an estimated 80,000 people to prevent them from going hungry while avoiding venturing out, he said.

The Public Works Department has renovated and desilted large drainage channels, preventing the spillover of stormwater and inundation of neighbourhoods. Intense efforts have been concentrated at chronically flooding-prone areas such as Rainbow Nagar, Chellan Nagar, Venkata Nagar, Boomianpet and Indira Gandhi Square.

The departments concerned have been directed to immediately remove trees that fall during rains and to attend to power lines that snap in gusty conditions.

All drinking water tanks have been cleaned, chlorinated and subjected to quality tests, to provide safe drinking water.

Fishermen have also been advised not to go out to sea given the forecast of rough seas and strong gusts.

He urged the people to cooperate with the measures and advisories of the administration.