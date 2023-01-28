Puducherry administration imposes Section 144 of CrPC in five places for the G20 event

January 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The District Administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in places where delegates for G 20 events are conglomerating in Puducherry on January 30 and 31.

Briefing reporters about the event, District Collector E. Vallavan told reporters that as part of the G20 event, a conference would be held on Monday at Suganya Convention Centre. The delegates would be visiting Auroville on Tuesday. The delegates would be staying at Hotel Accord, Radisson Resort and Residency Towers.

“Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in and around the convention centre, hotels and airport. No pubic gathering and protest will be allowed in these five places. Otherwise all activities will be as usual in Puducherry. All shops and business establishments will function as usual. Stern action will be initiated against those spreading rumours,” Mr. Vallavan said.

Around 37 personnel from the NDRF have reached Puducherry to assist the civil administration for the smooth conduct of the event. The government is organising the event in association with the Ministry of Science and Technology, he said.

As party of the country’s G20 presidency, the Union Government is organising around 200 programmes in various States, the Collector said.