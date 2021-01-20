Puducherry adds 31 cases, infection rate falls below 1%

No death reported in the last 24 hours

Puducherry added 31 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally on Wednesday while no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, which were identified at the end of examination of 3,679 samples, Puducherry accounted for 24, followed by Mahe (five) and Karaikal (two).

No cases in Yanam

No cases were reported in Yanam.

With the discharge of 32 patients, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 296.

Of this, 127 were in hospitals and 169 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.84%, case fatality rate was 1.66% and recovery rate 97.58%.

The tally stood at 643 deaths, a total of 38,737 cases and 37,798 recovered patients.

Of the estimated 5.42 lakh samples tested so far, 4.99 lakh samples were negative.

Six cases in Villupuram

Villupuram district reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 15,126.

While 14,974 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 41.

No fresh cases were reported in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts.