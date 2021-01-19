Puducherry adds 23 new cases to its COVID-19 tally

PUDUCHERRY

19 January 2021 00:59 IST

Union Territory registers one more virus-related death

Puducherry registered one more COVID-19 death while adding 23 new cases to its overall coronavirus case tally on Monday.

The death of a 64-year-old male patient with underlying renal and respiratory issues at the IGMCRI took the toll in the Union Territory to 643.

With this, the toll in the capital is 525, followed by Karaikal (64), Yanam (45) and Mahe (nine).

Mahe recorded the most number of cases (13) in the last 24 hours followed by Puducherry (seven) and Karaikal (three). No new cases were reported in Yanam.

With 20 patients discharged in the Union Territory, the active cases stood at 286. Of this, 131 were in hospitals and 155 in home isolation.

The overall caseload aggregated to 38,669 cases while 37,740 patients have recovered so far.

The test positivity rate was 1.45%, case fatality rate 1.66 % and recovery rate 97.60%.

Of an estimated 5.37 lakh samples tested to date, about 4.93 lakh have returned negative.

Seven cases reported

Cuddalore district reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 24,858.

While 24,524 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 46.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 15,115.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count in the district to 10,861.