Puducherry adds 20 more cases at TPR of over 9%

The Union Territory recorded 20 COVID-19 cases against 69 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded 14 of the new cases, which were detected from 410 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (2). No new cases were reported from Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 9.57%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.62%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 410 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 401 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,174 cases and 1,69,797 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.69 lakh tests performed so far, over 20.05 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,578 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The UT has till date administered a total of 19,61,069 vaccine doses.