Puducherry adds 14 COVID-19 cases to its tally

The Union Territory added 14 COVID-19 cases against 15 recoveries on Monday. Karaikal logged eight new cases, which were detected from 129 tests and Puducherry six.

The test positivity rate was 10.85%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.67%. The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 335 active cases (12 in hospital and 323 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,378 cases and 1,71,074 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.89 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.24 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,370 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Puducherry government has administered a total of 21,39,331 vaccine doses till date.

15 cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district on Monday reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,722. The district saw 74,721 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 106.

Villupuram district recorded seven cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 56,194.