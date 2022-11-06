Puducherry region accounts for all 7 new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,57,262 vaccine doses. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Union Territory recorded seven COVID-19 cases against 17 recoveries on Sunday. All the new cases, which were detected from 571 tests, were reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 1.23%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.84%. The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 62 active cases, a total of 1,75,441 cases and 1,73,404 patients recovered. The Union Territory continued to not have a single patient in hospital with all 62 active cases in home isolation. Of an estimated 24.31 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.63 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 321 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,57,262 vaccine doses.