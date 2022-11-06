Puducherry region accounts for all 7 new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 06, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,57,262 vaccine doses. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded seven COVID-19 cases against 17 recoveries on Sunday. All the new cases, which were detected from 571 tests, were reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 1.23%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.84%. The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 62 active cases, a total of 1,75,441 cases and 1,73,404 patients recovered. The Union Territory continued to not have a single patient in hospital with all 62 active cases in home isolation. Of an estimated 24.31 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.63 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 321 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,57,262 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app