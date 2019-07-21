Puducherry academy signs MoU on music therapy with British varsity

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, for collaboration in music therapy.

According to Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV, the goal of this pact is to stimulate innovative dialogue in music therapy between the experts of both these universities through which the students and researchers benefit.

The pact paves the way for facilitating music therapy with a salutogenic emphasis or a focus on factors promoting health than disease causing agents, and will globalise educational and research activities, promote student exchange programmes and collaborative research projects in music therapy.

The document would enable the Ph.D., scholars of Cambridge Institute of Music Therapy Research at Anglia Ruskin University to visit and carry out research at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth’s Centre for Music Therapy Education and Research (CYTER). The MoU follows a recent visit by a delegation from Anglia Ruskin University headed by Helen Odel-Miller, Director, Cambridge Institute of Music Therapy Research along with Jorg Fachner, co-director of the Cambridge Institute, when they met CYTER chief Sumathy Sundar during the international meet on “Current Role of Music Therapy: An Evidence-based Approach”

The signatories to the MoU were A. R. Srinivasan, SBV Registrar, and Prof. Odel-Miller, Order of the British Empire (OBE) of Anglia Ruskin University.

Gerhard Tucek of IMC University, Krems, Austria; Karthikeyan P., Asha Suresh Babu, faculty, Ralph Alexander Matthews, Legal officer, SBV; Usha, Director of Accreditation, and a host of other national and international resource persons participated in the ceremony.