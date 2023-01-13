ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry a laboratory for the Centre, says CPI (M) leader

January 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The privatisation of Electricity Department is done on an experimental basis in U.T. If Centre succeeds in privatising the sector here, the policy will be followed in rest of the country says CPI (M) politburo member

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre is trying to use the Union Territory as a laboratory to experiment and push through certain controversial policy decisions, CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan has said.

Speaking after releasing a book on party veteran T. Murugan in Puducherry on Thursday night, he said the Centre considered Puducherry as a laboratory because the BJP was part of the government in the Union Territory.

“The privatisation of Electricity Department is done on an experimental basis in the Union Territory. The move to privatise power distribution in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra was aborted following public resistance. If the Centre succeeds in privatising the department here, the policy will be followed in rest of the country. People should unite to oppose the decision, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Urging secular and democratic forces to join together in fighting the fascism, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the BJP was not invincible as reflected in the results to the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and civic body elections in Delhi. The recent developments in the Tamil Nadu Assembly showed the disregard of BJP towards the Constitution, he added.

Hailing the contribution of Mr. Murugan towards the trade union movement in the Union Territory, he said the youth should get inspiration and come forward in opposing the anti-people policies of the establishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US