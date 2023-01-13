Puducherry a laboratory for the Centre, says CPI (M) leader

January 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centre is trying to use the Union Territory as a laboratory to experiment and push through certain controversial policy decisions, CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan has said.

Speaking after releasing a book on party veteran T. Murugan in Puducherry on Thursday night, he said the Centre considered Puducherry as a laboratory because the BJP was part of the government in the Union Territory.

“The privatisation of Electricity Department is done on an experimental basis in the Union Territory. The move to privatise power distribution in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra was aborted following public resistance. If the Centre succeeds in privatising the department here, the policy will be followed in rest of the country. People should unite to oppose the decision, he said.

Urging secular and democratic forces to join together in fighting the fascism, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the BJP was not invincible as reflected in the results to the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and civic body elections in Delhi. The recent developments in the Tamil Nadu Assembly showed the disregard of BJP towards the Constitution, he added.

Hailing the contribution of Mr. Murugan towards the trade union movement in the Union Territory, he said the youth should get inspiration and come forward in opposing the anti-people policies of the establishment.