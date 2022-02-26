Puducuherry CM writes to PM on evacuation of 8 UT residents from Ukraine

N. Rangasamy wrote to PM Modi on Friday night stating that so far 8 people from the Union Territory had sought the government’s help for evacuation; this list may extend, he said

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in rescuing people from the Union Territory stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday night, the Chief Minister said, as of now, eight people from the UT who are stuck in the conflict zone of Ukraine have sought the assistance of the government: they have approached the Puducherry government for their speedy and safe evacuation, the Chief Minister said.

“People from Puducherry have gone to Ukraine for various reasons including studies and employment opportunity and business. The government has furnished the details of eight people seeking help for evacuation. And I expect the list to extend,” the Chief Minister said in his letter.

The CM urged the Prime Minister to issue necessary directions to the Indian embassy in Ukraine to facilitate the safe return of people from the UT.

As per the information provided by the Chief Minister in his letter to the PM, four persons each from Puducherry and Karaikal regions who are stranded in Ukraine have sought the UT government’s help for evacuation.

The Chief Minister also wrote to the Union External Affairs Minister and Indian Ambassador to Ukraine seeking their assistance in the rescue mission.