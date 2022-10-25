Publish seat matrix for MBBS admissions in Puducherry, students & parents association demands

The Puducherry State Students’ and Parents’ Welfare Association, in representations to the CM and Lt Governor, has said the Centralised Admission Committee has still not fixed a date for counselling, and the government has still not come out with a fee structure for MBBS and PG admissions

The Puducherry State Students’ and Parents’ Welfare Association has urged the Puducherry Government to come out with the seat matrix for MBBS admissions without any more delay.

In representations to the Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Association president V. Bala said the delay in the publication of the seat matrix by the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) had led to confusion and a sense of anxiety among candidates, and their parents, about chances of securing admission to institutions in their home state, especially as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has completed the first round of MBBS counselling under the All India Quota (AIQ).

While the State Counselling Committees had completed the first phase of MBBS counselling for their respective States, Centac is yet to fix the date for counselling he said, adding that the Puducherry Government was yet to come out with the fee structure for MBBS and PG admissions.

Mr. Balasubramanian said the government has still not held seat-sharing talks with managements of private medical colleges to finalise the MBBS seats under the government quota. Private medical colleges are expected to share 50% of the medical seats under the government quota. However, past governments have not been able to obtain more than 35% of seats. Due to this, students hailing from the Union Territory were deprived of their right to obtain seats under the government quota in the private medical colleges, he said.

The government should immediately release the seat matrix for MBBS seats under Centac. It should also ensure that the names of students from other States are not included under the goverment quota to safeguard the rights of students from the Union Territory, he added.