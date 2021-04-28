‘Public’s cooperation must to contain second wave’

Collector asks residents to follow rules

District Collector Purva Garg on Tuesday appealed for the public’s cooperation with the restrictions announced by the administration to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, the Collector said the restrictions which would be in force till April 30 would be strictly implemented.

Flatten the curve

“We urge the public to follow the instructions to help flatten the coronavirus curve,” Ms. Garg said.

While essentials services have been spared, large formate stores and malls have been ordered shut. All places of worship have also been told to close. Dine-in at restaurants is prohibited and only take-aways are allowed. Hotels have been instructed to serve food to guests in their rooms, the Collector said. Marriages have an attendance cap of 50 and funerals a maximum of 25. Rental vehicles and taxis are permitted to take three passengers, excluding the driver, while the limit for autorickshaws is two plus the driver.

A higher degree of curbs have also been placed at hotspots and micro-containment zones.