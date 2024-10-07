Public outreach held to raise awareness of cardiac health

A mock demo on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), mime and flash mob performance marked the public outreach organised by Aarupadai Veedu Medical College Vision (Vinayaka Mission’s Simulation Innovation) Centre at the Beach in connection with World Heart Day recently.

A press note from Mahalakshmi, Dean, Health Professions’ Education, AVMC said the event aimed to raise public awareness about heart health, highlight the importance of recognising cardiac arrest, and promote the prompt administration of CPR by first responders.

The outreach was in continuation with the institution’s initiative to make Puducherry safe by training first responders.

The awareness reached an estimated 600 members of the public after a group of AVMC students performed a flash mob designed to grab attention of passersby to the core message of cardiac health.

A mime performance illustrated the Do’s and Don’ts of maintaining a healthy heart such as prudent lifestyle choices, healthy diet, regular exercise, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and managing stress to prevent heart disease.

A team of healthcare professionals from AVMC also conducted a live demonstration on recognising the signs of cardiac arrest and administering CPR. This segment sought to impart life-saving skills to the public, highlighting symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and sudden loss of consciousness.

The demonstration also included practical steps for performing CPR, focusing on chest compressions and use of automated external defibrillator (AED).

Members of the public were invited to participate in hands-on CPR practice under the guidance of AVMC experts.

Addressing the public, K. Jaya Singh, Director, Outreach Services, AVMC, stressed the need for assessing one’s cardiac health, adopting preventive measures, and seeking timely medical advice.

