Public mood has turned against AINRC-BJP led government in U.T., says Opposition leader

June 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leader of Opposition R. Siva has said that the public mood was turning against the AINRC-BJP government due to its failures on multiple fronts.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Oulgaret recently in connection with the birth centenary celebrations of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Siva said the two years of the NDA government had seen a backslide in development and welfare in the Union Territory and that the people were ready to vote for change.

The alliance which ran its campaign on the slogan of ‘BEST Puducherry’ coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done virtually nothing since coming to power, the DMK leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listing out the “failures” and “false promises”, Mr. Siva pointed to the overall mismanagement in Jipmer and the abandonment of the proposal for a second campus on PIPDIC land at Sedarapet, the weakening of the cooperative societies such as the farmers-created Lingareddypalayam sugar mill, closure of ration shops and deterioration of law and order.

The Puducherry government, which is backed by the Union government, has instead of attracting new ventures, had shut down many factories, Mr. Siva said. Even grand announcements, such as monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for women heads of family, free ride for women in PRTC buses and purchase of a pink bus fleet had not been implemented, he added.

Mr. Siva also wondered whether periodic assertions about the new Assembly complex could be taken at face value as there was still no clarity on the Central funding share and issues at the chosen site remained.

Mr. Siva, and speakers, paid rich tributes to Karunanidhi. V. Annibal Kennedy, R. SenthilKumar and L. Sambath MLAs, S. P Sivakumar, former Minister and a host of DMK functionaries participated.

Welfare aid was distributed to underprivileged and incentives given to students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.