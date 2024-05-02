ADVERTISEMENT

Public meetings, rallies mark May Day celebrations in Puducherry

May 02, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

CITU and AITUC leaders taking out a rally coinciding May Day celebrations in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Trade unions affiliated to mainstream political parties on Wednesday organised rallies and public events as part of the celebrations to mark May Day in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also known as Labour Day, May 1 is celebrated across the world to honour the working class and commemorate their struggles for better wages and working conditions.

Representatives of trade unions, especially Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), both affiliated to the Left parties, were out on the streets from Wednesday morning, organising various events at party offices and other places, including industrial estates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) G. Ramakrishnan hoisted party flag at Ajees Nagar. CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and party veteran leader T. Murugan participated in the events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Communist Party of India secretary A. M Saleem led the celebrations of AITUC. AITUC leader Sethu Selvam and former Minister R. Viswanathan participated. Later in the day, CITU and AITUC took out an impressive rally from Anna Statue to Saram before holding a public meeting.

The main Opposition party in the Puducherry Assembly, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, also held events to mark May Day. Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva hoisted party flag and distributed sweets. He also distributed uniforms to autorickshaw drivers, a release here said.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan hoisted the party flag near Railway Station. He also distributed sweets to party functionaries, a release here said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US