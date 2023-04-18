HamberMenu
Public lay siege to Villianur PHC to protest lack of facilities

The hospital lacked adequate doctors, nurses, health workers, medical equipment and life-saving medicines, says DMK leader R. Siva

April 18, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva led a siege by the public of the Villianur Public Health Centre to protest against deficient patient care.

According to Mr. Siva, though a new hospital complex with a 10-bed facility was constructed and opened in a hurry to serve the people of Villianur and surrounding villages, it lacked adequate doctors, nurses, health workers, medical equipment and life-saving medicines.

The residents alleged that patients faced harassment by staff at night. Some patients were even refused treatment.

Mr. Siva said though the shortcomings had been brought to the notice of the government, no action was taken.

Health Director G. Sriramulu led a team of officials to the spot and held talks to resolve the issue.

The protesters disperesed after officials agreed to rectify the deficiencies at the facility

