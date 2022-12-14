Public hearing on redrawing of village boundaries on Dec. 23

December 14, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The district administration will hold a public hearing on redrawing of village boundaries at the Villupuram Collectorate at 3.00 p.m. on December 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said as per a policy decision of the State government, aimed at easing the patta (title deed) name transfer process, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department had proposed to redraw the boundaries of 145 villages in the district.

The administration has asked members of the public to make use of the opportunity provided to express their opinion at the public hearing, the release said.