Public hearing on electricity tariff revision to be held in Puducherry

February 12, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The hearing has been scheduled for February 14; the Electricity Department has appealed to the public to express their views and opinions on the tariff petition, before the Commission

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Goa and the Union Territories will conduct a public hearing on February 14, 2024, in Puducherry on tariff revision.

The details of the Average Revenue Realised (ARR) and tariff petitions of the Electricity Department and the Puducherry Power Corporation Ltd for 2024-25 are posted on http://electricity.py.gov.in and www.jercuts.gov.in

The hearing has been scheduled from 10 a.m. onwards at No.81, PMSSS Hall on Laporte Street.

The Electricity Department has appealed to the public to express their views and opinions on the tariff petition before the Commission.

