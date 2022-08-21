Public hearing ends abruptly

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 21, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of CPI staging a protest at the meeting on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

ADVERTISEMENT

A public hearing organised by the government to determine the distribution of rice or cash in lieu of rice to ration cardholders in the Union Territory ended abruptly here on Sunday, following a heated argument between representatives of Left parties and officials of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The argument took place after representatives of the CPI(M), CPI and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) questioned officials for not extending a proper invite to the public hearing. They vociferously complained that it was unfair to convene a public hearing on the issue without giving a proper invitation to all stakeholders and the public.

A section of the public also protested against the decision to convene the public hearing without proper publicity, leading to a heated exchange between the two groups. As no consensus could be arrived at on the issue, the meeting ended abruptly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app