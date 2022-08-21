Public hearing ends abruptly

Members of CPI staging a protest at the meeting on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A public hearing organised by the government to determine the distribution of rice or cash in lieu of rice to ration cardholders in the Union Territory ended abruptly here on Sunday, following a heated argument between representatives of Left parties and officials of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The argument took place after representatives of the CPI(M), CPI and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) questioned officials for not extending a proper invite to the public hearing. They vociferously complained that it was unfair to convene a public hearing on the issue without giving a proper invitation to all stakeholders and the public.

A section of the public also protested against the decision to convene the public hearing without proper publicity, leading to a heated exchange between the two groups. As no consensus could be arrived at on the issue, the meeting ended abruptly.