GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public comments sought on draft bye-laws of banner regulation norms

Updated - November 02, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Oulgaret Municipality has invited public comments/objections to draft bye-laws relating to the regulation of outdoor hoardings, banners and publicity materials.

The Municipality had earlier notified a set of draft bye-laws for regulation of Outdoor Media Devices such as hoardings, banners, wall paintings to safeguard the public within the jurisdiction of Oulgaret Municipality. This was in exercise of the powers conferred by section 443 of the Puducherry Municipalities Act, 1973 (No. 9 of 1973) and in compliance with the Madras High Court order.

Oulgaret Commissioner A. Suresh Raj said in a press note that a copy of the draft bye-laws had been made available for the public at the Head Office in Jawahar Nagar, Old Mairie assistant engineer’s office and tax collection centre at VVP Nagar. The details can also be downloaded from the Municipality website (www.oulmun.in).

Objections and remarks can be submitted within 15 days to the Commissioner in writing or through email at om.pon@nic.in or om@py.gov.in

The title of the draft bye-laws to regulate advertisement banners and hoardings have been amended and republished for public objection and comment.

The permit fees at varying rates have been fixed on a per sq. metre per annum basis for non-luminous advertisements, and for advertising companies to put up their own and third party banners. A sub-section has been added making it obligatory to get the Municipality’s sanction to prevent the erection of unauthorised banners. Advertisers must take third-party insurance plan for advertising banners and hoardings with municipal approval.

The Municipality has also identified and designated 68 public places for display of outdoor advertisement material with stipulate size specifications.

Published - November 02, 2024 10:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.