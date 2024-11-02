Public comments sought on draft bye-laws of banner regulation norms

The Oulgaret Municipality has invited public comments/objections to draft bye-laws relating to the regulation of outdoor hoardings, banners and publicity materials.

The Municipality had earlier notified a set of draft bye-laws for regulation of Outdoor Media Devices such as hoardings, banners, wall paintings to safeguard the public within the jurisdiction of Oulgaret Municipality. This was in exercise of the powers conferred by section 443 of the Puducherry Municipalities Act, 1973 (No. 9 of 1973) and in compliance with the Madras High Court order.

Oulgaret Commissioner A. Suresh Raj said in a press note that a copy of the draft bye-laws had been made available for the public at the Head Office in Jawahar Nagar, Old Mairie assistant engineer’s office and tax collection centre at VVP Nagar. The details can also be downloaded from the Municipality website (www.oulmun.in).

Objections and remarks can be submitted within 15 days to the Commissioner in writing or through email at om.pon@nic.in or om@py.gov.in

The title of the draft bye-laws to regulate advertisement banners and hoardings have been amended and republished for public objection and comment.

The permit fees at varying rates have been fixed on a per sq. metre per annum basis for non-luminous advertisements, and for advertising companies to put up their own and third party banners. A sub-section has been added making it obligatory to get the Municipality’s sanction to prevent the erection of unauthorised banners. Advertisers must take third-party insurance plan for advertising banners and hoardings with municipal approval.

The Municipality has also identified and designated 68 public places for display of outdoor advertisement material with stipulate size specifications.