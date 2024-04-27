GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public cautioned against heat exhaustion in Puducherry

April 27, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

In wake of India Meteorological Department predicting above normal summer heat, the Puducherry Health Department has issued an alert to the people to guard themselves against heat exhaustion and other medical emergencies, including stroke.

The department in a release said that the IMD had predicted that there would be above normal heat during this summer. Heat related illness could range from minimal (simple heat-rash) to severe (heat exhaustion followed by heat stroke).

Prolonged or repeated exposure to heat could lead to chronic dermatitis, heat cramps and heat oedema. Heat could worsen conditions in elderly, pregnant women, infants and people with pre-existing chronic conditions, the release said.

People are advised to drink plenty of buttermilk, lemon juice with some salt or fresh water. People should avoid going out in the sun to the maximum possible. In case of venturing out, people are advised to wear loose, thin and light-coloured cotton clothes.

They should carry an umbrella and try wear hat and goggles to protect eyes from heat, the release said.

The department said that arrangements were made at all government health care centres to treat heat related illness. All health care centres, including medical college, are provided with ORS packs and essential medicines. Hospitals are provided with equipment to support management of volume depletion and electrolyte imbalance, the release said.

Doctors, para medical staff and nurses have been given proper training to handle medical emergencies arising out of heat wave, the release added.

Summer holidays have been declared for schools from April 29.

Taking into consideration the health advisory, the Education Department has declared summer holidays to all government, private and CBSE schools in the Union Territory from April 29. Joint Director, Directorate of School Education, said the schools will re-open on June 6.

