Public Accounts Committee holds inspection in Villupuram

A six-member delegation headed by Selvaperunthagai assessed various departmental works in the district

The quality of food at the Adi Dravidar boys hostel in Kappur panchayat being checked. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Public Accounts Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly inspected various developmental works in Villupuram district on Wednesday and held meetings with officials.

A six-member delegation of the committee headed by Congress MLA K. Selvaperunthagai inspected the construction of a library at ₹2.50 crore under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme at Kilperumbakkam here, a press release said.

The committee also inspected the Adi-Dravidar boys’ hostel in Kappur panchayat to verify living conditions, quality of food, hygiene and the environment for students. The members also inspected the office of the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin) in Villupuram.

They inspected the cold storage facility and production of by-products such as ghee, milk powder, and various other products. The members also interacted with authorities and enquired about the quantity of milk procured from cooperative societies, hygienic production practices, and sale of products.

The committee held a review meeting with officials at the Villupuram Collectorate. Collector D. Mohan, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha and other officials were present.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said a loss of ₹26.88 crore was incurred by Aavin as it had failed to ensure proper usage of machineries purchased during 2018-19. A new check dam would be built at Thalavanur at a cost of ₹40 crore, he said.