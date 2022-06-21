PU to accept CUET applications till July 4

In line with the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Pondicherry University has extended the last date for submitting applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to various PG degree/diploma programmes till July 4.

A press note from the university said that already, more than one lakh candidates had applied for admission to courses offered by Pondicherry University for 2022-23.

Aspirants could submit application forms at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ till 5 p.m. on July 4. They may also refer to the information brochure available on the university’s website at www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23/

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website of NTA (https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/) for updates.

The revised last date for payment of the application fee is July 5 (11:50 p.m.).

The NTA had also provided a correction window from July 6 to 8, the university said.