PU tells students to check affiliation status before joining colleges

June 15, 2022 19:29 IST

Pondicherry University has advised students to check the University’s affiliation status before joining any institution of higher education in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The word of caution comes after the Usha Latchumanan College of Education, Thirukannur, was refused any relief by the Madras High Court on a writ petition against Pondicherry University and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for withholding affiliation.

In a press note, the University said the college has not been granted affiliation for the academic years 2019 – 2020, 2020 – 2021 and 2021 – 2022 since they do not have the required infrastructure and facilities to run the college of education. Further, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has also issued a show cause notice to the College for its non-compliance on certain issues.

According to the press note, the court had categorically refused to interfere with the decision taken by the University and the NCTE to not grant affiliation as the college had failed to address serious deficiencies. The court had also rapped the college for securing some interim order every time and continuing to run the institution (without necessary facilities), the press note said.

The Pondicherry University cautioned students to not seek admission in the said college as it does not possess affiliation of University. “All students are advised to check the infrastructure... availability of required staff and Pondicherry University’s affiliation orders before joining any institution of higher education in Union Territory of Puducherry”, the University said.