PU signs MoU with French University

May 24, 2022 19:21 IST

Pondicherry University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Université Gustave Eiffel, France for academic and research collaboration. According to a press note from the University, the MoU would facilitate collaborations in the form of student and faculty exchange, jointly organised events and research initiatives. At the signing ceremony, Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh noted that Pondicherry University served as the National Resource Centre for French Studies. The National Education Policy 2020 gives a big thrust to internationalisation in higher education and this partnership comes at an opportune time for Pondicherry University to make big strides in its internationalisation, he said. Gilles Rousell, President of Université Gustave Eiffel, highlighted specific areas of collaboration wherein higher education institutions from both the countries have much to offer each other. Université Gustave Eiffel was formed by bringing together for the first time in France, the triptych of university, research organisations and schools with a particular aim to develop national and international collaborations to respond to the major societal challenges. It has 17,000 students spread over 10 campuses, he said. Subramanyam Raju, the Dean (International Relations) pointed to the expanding global footprint of Pondicherry University through several international MOUs signed in the last four years. This represents a great prospect for Pondicherry University students and faculty members to be associated with world-class institutions and gain exposure to global benchmarks and best practices in academia, he said. Victor Anandkumar, Department of Management Studies and MoU Coordinator, observed that the broad-based MoU would directly benefit four departments - Management Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science and Mathematics. He expressed confidence that this collaboration would be made operational through student exchange from the academic year 2022-23. Under the aegis of this MoU, students enjoy a waiver of tuition fee at the host university and thereby making an international academic experience more affordable and accessible for students. The virtual MoU signing ceremony was attended by K. Tharanikkarasu, Director of Studies, Educational Innovations and Rural Reconstruction, Amaresh Samantaraya, Registrar who signed the MoU on behalf of Pondicherry University, Deans of Schools and Heads of the concerned Departments. On the French side, Sylvie Chevrier, Deputy Vice President - International, Jean-Marc Laheurte, Deputy Vice President – International (Asia) and Camille Dulor, Head of the International Relation Office attended.