PU researchers patent thermo-electric device

July 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Researchers at the Department of Green Energy Technology, Madanjeet School of Green Energy Technology, Pondicherry University, have patented a zinc oxide-based thermo-electric device.

A press note from the university said the research team, led by Periyasamy Thilakan, Associate Professor, was granted the Indian patent, titled, ‘Processing of Zinc Oxie (ZnO) P-N Junction ThermoElectric Device’.

The thermo-electric device (TED/TEC) converts heat energy into electrical energy, and is identified as a key technology to convert the waste heat generated by industries into electrical energy. Depending upon the thermal stability of materials, their operational temperatures are mainly classified into three categories: low temperature (300K - 600K), mid temperature (600K - 900K) and high temperature (900K and above). Zinc Oxide (ZnO) possesses higher melting point around 2248 K and because of this, it could be used for the conversion of high temperature (applied as difference in temperature (DT) across the device terminals) in to electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there are a number of publications available about the thermoelectric properties of ZnO materials, no reports are published on the fabrication of purely ZnO based PN homo-junction thermoelectric device. This is because of the difficulties in the realization of defect free p-type ZnO, n-type ZnO materials and the lack of understanding about their device fabrication steps.

In the patented innovation, researchers worked towards the development of defect free ZnO thin films by the annihilation of complex native defects followed by extrinsic doping and achievement of both n-type and p-type ZnO thin films. After intensive characterisation analysis and optimisation, PN homo-junction devices were fabricated successfully and tested., the press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.