PU invites applications for MBA

25 August 2021 00:22 IST

Pondicherry University has invited applications for MBA (Business Administration) offered by the Department of Management Studies and MBA (International Business) offered by the Department of International Business through a common entrance examination for the academic year 2021-22.

Admission will be based on both CAT score 2020 and the university entrance score.

The last date for application is August 27. More details are available at www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2021-22/

