February 11, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has signed a MoU with Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi for academic and research partnership.

The MoU was signed between University Registrar in-charge Rajneesh Bhutani and R.R. Dhanapall, Chairman, IIPA Puducherry, in the presence of University Vice Chancellor in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu.