P.U. in pact with French Institute of Pondicherry to promote research

Pondicherry University and the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote research collaboration across a range of disciplines.
According to the University, the MoU was the outcome of sustained efforts by Dr. Frédéric Landy, Director of the IFP, and Dr. Nalini J. Thampi, Dean, School of Humanities.
Among those who attended the MoU signing ceremony were Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Dr Landy, and A.K. Prakash, Finance Officer, apart from the Deans of the respective Schools, the Heads of the Departments, officers, faculty and researchers.
The research areas span across pure sciences such as botany, ecology, geology and also indology, languages, anthropology and sociology.
