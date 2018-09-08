Puducherry

P.U. in pact with French Institute of Pondicherry to promote research

Pondicherry University V-C Prof. Gurmeet Singh and Frederic Landy, Director of the French Institute of Pondicherry, after signing an MoU between the two institutions.

Pondicherry University V-C Prof. Gurmeet Singh and Frederic Landy, Director of the French Institute of Pondicherry, after signing an MoU between the two institutions.   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

more-in

Pondicherry University and the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote research collaboration across a range of disciplines.

According to the University, the MoU was the outcome of sustained efforts by Dr. Frédéric Landy, Director of the IFP, and Dr. Nalini J. Thampi, Dean, School of Humanities.

Among those who attended the MoU signing ceremony were Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Dr Landy, and A.K. Prakash, Finance Officer, apart from the Deans of the respective Schools, the Heads of the Departments, officers, faculty and researchers.

The research areas span across pure sciences such as botany, ecology, geology and also indology, languages, anthropology and sociology.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 1:33:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pu-in-pact-with-french-institute-of-pondicherry-to-promote-research/article24899555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY