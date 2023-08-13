PU extends deadline for PG applications

August 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has extended till August 18 the last date for submission of online applications for admission to various postgraduate degree and diploma programmes based on the CUET(PG) – 2023 results.

A press note from the university said the extension was aimed at benefiting candidates who could not complete their registration earlier, as well as fresh candidates.

Admissions for the 2023-24 academic session are open to aspirants who have appeared for the CUET(PG) – 2023 as per the eligibility criteria and test papers of CUET(PG) required for the chosen courses. The online link to apply is available at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/.

Aspirants may also refer to the information brochure available on the university’s website for the eligibility criteria and the respective test papers. Candidates are advised to regularly check the university’s website for updates.