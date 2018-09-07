PU, Chungbuk varsity sign MoU

Pondicherry Central University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chungbuk National University, South Korea.

A two-member delegation from Pondicherry University, consisting of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gurmeet Singh and the Dean, School of Management, Prof. G. Anjaneya Swamy, attended the MoU signing ceremony held in Chungbuk National University recently.

According to a Pondicherry University press note, the Chungbuk National University is one of the 10 flagship Korean National Universities and has the highest percentage of international students among the national universities. It is the umbrella of 15 colleges, 83 departments, 9 graduate schools and 36 research institutes. There are over 18,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programmes at Chungbuk National University, with 755 faculty members. In his remarks during the MoU signing ceremony, the President of Chungbuk National University, Prof. Yeo-Pyo Yun, expressed hope that this collaboration would yield mutually beneficial results.

Prof. Gurmeet Singh highlighted the ‘Look East and Act East’ policy of the Government of India and how this academic cooperation between an Indian Central University and a South Korean National University was consistent with the larger aspirations of the policy makers.

He too expressed hope that this MoU would pave way for the best of the students from both the universities to gain cross-cultural exposure and benefit from each other’s best practices.

Prof. Anjaneya Swamy highlighted the world-class infrastructure, facilities and international community at Chungbuk National University which, he said, would offer an enriching truly global experience for Pondicherry University students, research scholars and faculty participating in the academic exchanges.

This MoU is an initiative of the Department of Management Studies, School of Management, Pondicherry University, headed by Prof. Chitra Sivasubramanian and coordinated by Prof. Victor Anandkumar.

According to Prof. Chitra, South Korea is one of the top 10 leading investing countries in India and the impressive performance of a host of Korean brands have captured the fascination of MBA students. Prof. Victor said the scope of this MoU included student exchange, short-term faculty exchange, research collaboration and jointly-organised events such as conferences and workshops.