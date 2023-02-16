ADVERTISEMENT

PU bags top prizes at Farm Fest

February 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students taking a look at the exhibits at the Farm Fest-2023 on AFT grounds in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Pondicherry University has won four top prizes for its ornamental gardening among institutions and a second prize for its pot culture in the competition held in the recently-concluded 33rd FARM FEST-2023 organised by Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presented the prizes to winners in various categories at the valedictory of the event. The University had also participated in the two-day exhibition of flowers, vegetables and fruits that was held at AFT Grounds as part of the festival, a press release said.

